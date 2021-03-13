Mildred Roland

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church in Randolph with a 3:30 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and 6 p.m. rosary for the public.
She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2021
Born Sept. 30, 1929, at Homer, Mildred was the daughter of Bernard and Wilhelmina (Hartz) Hassman. She graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in Randolph in 1948.
She married Gayle H. Roland on July 31, 1948, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Randolph
After Mildred and Gayle were married, they lived in Wayne. They later moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where Mildred worked at Brandeis in Omaha. In 1987, he retired and they moved back to Randolph.
Mildred worked various jobs over the years, including as a waitress, but primarily she was a loving mother and devoted spouse. Mildred enjoyed going for walks, doing various volunteer work in Randolph, traveling and socializing with her many friends.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, its Christian Mothers and Altar Guild. She also was a member of the Randolph VFW Auxiliary and the Randolph Senior Center.
Survivors include a son, James Roland of Randolph; daughters Linda (Lyle) Holmes of Camdenton, Mo., Barbara (Pete) Ault of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Gloria (Robert) Winkelbauer of Randolph and Grace Roland of Magnet; along with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Wilhelmina Hassman; her spouse, Gayle Roland on Aug. 5, 1995; a son, Gayle L. Roland; and brother Theodore Hassman.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
George Bradley, cantor and guitarist, will provide the music. Hymns selected include “Be Not Afraid,” “Prayer Of St. Francis,” “You Are Mine” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casketbearers will be Greg Shallenberger, Clayton Shallenberger, Austen Roland, Jason Roland, Alexis Ault-Ozee and Ryan Hegre.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.