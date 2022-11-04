 Skip to main content
Mildred Preister

COLUMBUS — Services for Mildred (Sand) Preister, 100, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue one hour before services Monday.

Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus.

McKown Funeral Home in Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

Mildred (Sand) Preister passed away peacefully at her home in Columbus on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mildred was the fourth child born to Henry and Caroline (Herchenbach) Sand on March 2, 1922, on the family farm near Humphrey. She graduated from Humphrey Saint Francis High School in 1940. At a very young age, she learned to be a good cook and seamstress from her mother. Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Sand Brothers & Cremers grocery stores in Humphrey and Lindsay.

On June 15, 1948, Mildred was united in marriage to Victor B. Preister at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. They were blessed with two sons and four daughters. They farmed north of Lindsay in Madison County until 1979, when they moved to Columbus. She and Vic were faithful members of Saint Isidore Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting with the St. Isidore parish quilting ladies. Mildred was a positive influence on all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other children for whom she babysat. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing and altering for her children and grandchildren. She was also noted for her cooking and baking skills, especially her apple pies, cinnamon rolls and poppyseed cakes. The grandchildren always requested that Grandma bake their birthday cakes.

Mildred is survived by her six children, Lenny (Miriam) of Surprise, Ariz., Kenny of Lindsay, Mary Birkel, Linda (Jim) Davis, Carol (Doug Chmelka) and Carlene (Mark) Bartholomew, all of Columbus; and 14 grandchildren, Albert Preister, Melissa Street, Kristina Swanson, Jordan Preister, Jo Herfel, Ginny Herfel, Jeremy Preister, Jessica Quady, Scott Harmeier, Jami Jacobs, Casey Birkel, Josh Birkel, Chelsea Bartholomew and Carrie Bartholomew. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ann Sand and Lucille Sand; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vic in 2014; her parents; daughter-in-law Jan Preister; and siblings Charlotte (Joe) Cremers, Charles (Angela), Wilfred, Francis, and Odelia and Rosemary Sand, both in infancy.

We will miss her very much and always remember her as a loving, prayerful, humble and hard-working mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Isidore Catholic Church.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

