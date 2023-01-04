BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mildred M. Praeuner, 98, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mildred Praeuner died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Steffen Mortuary of Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Battle Creek Fire and Rescue or St. John Lutheran School Lawson Walz Scholarship Fund.
1924-2023
The funeral service also will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Mildred was born Aug. 9, 1924, to Fred and Viola (Nathan) Hofmann Jr. on their family farm, the oldest of four children. Mildred was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (Heights) and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1942.
On June 6, 1943, she married Donald (Don) Praeuner at Heights Church. They were blessed with four daughters and a loving marriage of 71 years.
Following Don’s military service, they returned to Battle Creek and, in 1948, moved to the Praeuner family farm. They engaged in farming until 1964, when they opened the Red Bud Hardware, which they operated until 2010.
Mildred was active in the St. Peter’s Ladies Aid, Heights Choir, St. John Altar Guild, Extension Club and local 4-H club leadership.
Mildred and Don enjoyed playing cards with their lifelong friends and also hosted many Bible studies in their home.
Family was foremost to Mildred. She adored her four girls, and in later years, loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mildred and her sister, Sal, had a tight bond all through life and have enjoyed their most recent years together at Community Pride Care Center.
Mildred is survived by daughters, Susan (Charles) Maxine of Shenandoah, Iowa, Joan (Terry) Stolle of Lincoln, Jane (Arvid) Warneke of Meadow Grove and Ellen Sothan of Meadow Grove; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sal Renner of Battle Creek; sisters-in-law Gertrude Hofmann of Norfolk and Dorothy Tetrev of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a host of family and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Don; son-in-law David Nutter; brothers Donald and Ronald Hofmann; brothers-in-law Miles Tetrev, Kenneth Praeuner and Earl Renner; sister-in-law Flora Praeuner; and great-grandson Lawson Walz.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.