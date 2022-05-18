ELGIN — Services for Mildred M. “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf, 78, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until the time of the service.
Mildred Mundorf died Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Monarch House in Lincoln following a series of health issues.
1944-2022
Mildred Mae “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf was born on Feb. 22, 1944, to Fred and Eunice (Hilbers) Iburg. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith in Pilger, and when she was 2, moved to Elgin with her parents. She spent her childhood in Elgin and graduated as class valedictorian of Elgin High School in 1962.
Millie went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a semester before transferring to Norfolk Beauty College, receiving her cosmetology license in 1963. At the age of 20, Millie became the owner and operator of Clip ‘N Curl Beauty Salon, which opened on March 5, 1964.
Millie’s salon business grew over time and at one point she owned salons in Neligh, Niobrara, Orchard, Petersburg and Albion. Millie operated the Elgin Clip ‘N Curl salon until health issues forced her retirement in December 2012. Millie donated the salon buildings to the KC Hall in June 2018, which allowed for expansion of their existing facility.
Millie was also identified as an Elgin High School “Honored Alumnus” in 2013 for her many contributions to the community and Elgin High School. These contributions included working with Kate Krause to compose and write the lyrics for the Elgin High fight song and being a business owner and school supporter for 48 years in her hometown.
Millie was a tremendous musician her entire life. Showing a rare talent at a very young age, she started playing the organ at Trinity Lutheran Church the day before her 10th birthday and continued playing there for her entire adult life before moving to Lincoln.
Millie thoroughly enjoyed playing music with her father, Fred, who was an accomplished banjo player and her Uncle Elmer who was an accomplished accordion player. Millie had a lifelong love of performing and entertaining, including the last 10 years of her life at the Legacy Estates Assisted Living Center in Lincoln, where her musical talent was enjoyed by all. Additionally, Millie loved her home, gardening, landscaping, interior design and reading on these topics. She had an artistic flair, a unique and bold fashion sense, a hearty laugh and always enjoyed a beverage with friends.
Millie was deeply spiritual and was committed to serving Trinity Lutheran in Elgin for as many years as she could, and continued her regular church attendance and spiritual walk in Lincoln at Christ Lutheran Church.
Millie married Jerry Mundorf on May 29, 1965, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, a union that produced three children: Trisha, Jason and Amber.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eunice Iburg; her brother, Leonard Iburg and several aunts, uncles; and grandparents who originally settled in the Elgin area.
She is survived by her spouse, Jerry Mundorf of Norden and Elgin; and her children, daughter Trisha Rizek (Chris Boutin), grandsons Noah Rizek (Carlee Bunch) and Nate Rizek of Lincoln; son Jason Mundorf (Kat), grandchildren Joel Mundorf, Jack Mundorf, and Maggie Mundorf of Kearney; daughter Amber Davis (Jason), grandchildren Hudson Davis and Harper Davis of Lincoln; her niece, Kim Iburg (daughter of Leonard and Vicki Iburg); and brother Dale (Vickie) Iburg of Aurora, Colo.; and many special friends too numerous to name.
A celebration of life social and luncheon at the Elgin Community Center will take place after the burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to the Mundorf Family Scholarship housed at the Bank of Elgin, 101 N. second St., P.O. Box 379, Elgin, NE 68636.