LINCOLN — Services for Mildred Moeller, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Wausa, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel in Lincoln with the Rev. Lane Grone officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa with the Rev. Lane Grone officiating.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of the arrangements.
Mildred Moeller died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln after a brief illness.