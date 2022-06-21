SPENCER — Graveside services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate.
Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2022
Mildred Lona “Milly” Marcum was born on June 28, 1928, in Decatur, the daughter of Edgar Hoar and Ruth (Karten) Hoar. She graduated from Sioux City East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1946 and graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City in 1950.
On June 17, 1951, she married Jack “Doc” Marcum in Sioux City. Doc and Milly moved to Spencer in 1953 to take over the veterinary practice. She managed their veterinary medicine office in Spencer for 40 years.
Milly served on several committees of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Auxiliary and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) Auxiliary.
She was a member of Spencer United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Eastern Star and many other organizations in Spencer, including service on the Spencer School Board and Library Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dr. Lynne Kirk of Dallas, Texas, and son Steven of Spencer. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Anne Kirk of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kory Kirk (Helen) of Fort Collins, Colo.; and great-grandson Graham Kirk. Milly is survived by several nieces and nephews in Sioux City, Omaha and Denver, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters June Zersen, Mary Tunberg and Ruth Dashiell; a brother, Kenneth Karten; and two sons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family at P.O. Box 314, Spencer, NE 68777.