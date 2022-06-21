 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred Marcum

Mildred Marcum

SPENCER — Graveside services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate.

Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

1928-2022

Mildred Lona “Milly” Marcum was born on June 28, 1928, in Decatur, the daughter of Edgar Hoar and Ruth (Karten) Hoar. She graduated from Sioux City East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1946 and graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City in 1950.

On June 17, 1951, she married Jack “Doc” Marcum in Sioux City. Doc and Milly moved to Spencer in 1953 to take over the veterinary practice. She managed their veterinary medicine office in Spencer for 40 years.

Milly served on several committees of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Auxiliary and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) Auxiliary.

She was a member of Spencer United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Eastern Star and many other organizations in Spencer, including service on the Spencer School Board and Library Board.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dr. Lynne Kirk of Dallas, Texas, and son Steven of Spencer. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Anne Kirk of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kory Kirk (Helen) of Fort Collins, Colo.; and great-grandson Graham Kirk. Milly is survived by several nieces and nephews in Sioux City, Omaha and Denver, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters June Zersen, Mary Tunberg and Ruth Dashiell; a brother, Kenneth Karten; and two sons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family at P.O. Box 314, Spencer, NE 68777.

Tags

In other news

David Curley

David Curley

WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. David Curley died suddenly on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Daniel Ickler

Daniel Ickler

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Daniel Ickler, 71, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259, American Legion Post 74 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151.

Theodore and Yolanda Manzer

Theodore and Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Joint memorial services for Theodore “Ted” Manzer, 94, and Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, both of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military graveside rites for Theodore conducted by the Atki…

Donald Kahland

Donald Kahland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ronda Spanel

Ronda Spanel

NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michael Panek

Michael Panek

MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Donald Hochstein

Donald Hochstein

WAYNE — Services for Donald A. Hochstein, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Hochstein died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Alice Sobotka

Alice Sobotka

O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara