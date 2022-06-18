SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. David Curley died suddenly on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.