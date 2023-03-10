 Skip to main content
Mildred Korth

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2023

Mildred entered the heavenly gates, passing away on March 8, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Mildred was born on March 3, 1931, in Norfolk to William and Minnie (Carstens) Vyhlidal. She was the second of five children. She attended District 10 Pierce Country School until the eighth grade.

Mildred married Lorlan D. Korth on July 3, 1953, in Yankton. They were married for 36 years before Lorlan’s passing on Feb. 28, 1989. To this reunion, they were blessed with five daughters.

Mildred was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church since 1955 and ladies circle in her younger years.

Mildred spent over 30 years working in housekeeping at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She still recalled the friendships she shared with so many. Her fondest memories will be those shared with all her family which she treasured so much and the evenings of bingo with her friend and driver, Marie Haferman.

Mildred loved attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and their visits to her at Bel-Air. Mildred was a member of the Braille organization as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Those left to treasure those memories and keep her love alive are Deb Wiechman of Papillion, Audrey (Kelly) Miller, Kathy (James) Cunningham, Lori (Kevin) Svoboda, all of Norfolk, Kristi (Larry) Childress of Colorado Springs; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Willard Vyhlidal; a sister, Carol (Bill) Liebsack; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lorlan; parents William and Minnie; brothers Jerry and Dennis; and sister-in-law Ruby Vyhlidal.

Casketbearers will be grandsons Josh Wiechman, Seth Wiechman, Jared Cunningham, Caleb Svoboda, Colby Svoboda and Matthew Childress. Honorary casketbearers will be granddaughters Stephanie Dagel, Melanie Fierro, Shauna Randall, Jenna Gordon, Alissa Hilliges and Jessica Swift.

The organist will be Starla Landkamer, and soloist Ann Henny will sing “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns will be “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lawrence Reese

STANTON — Services for Lawrence L. “Butch” Reese, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebras…

Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.

Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Frank Meyer

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

William Kleinschmit

BOW VALLEY — William “Bill” Kleinschmit, 79, Hartington, died Monday, March 6, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

