MONTEREY — Services for Mildred Knobbe, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Limited visitation with the family present will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing will be required at the funeral.
She died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to GACC Endowments or St. Boniface Catholic Church Endowment.
1928-2020
Mildred was born to Leo and Margaret (Sellhorst) Kleffner on Aug. 31, 1928, at Olean. She grew up on the family farm and attended the Sacred Heart Academy at Olean.
On Oct. 5, 1948, Mildred married Clement Knobbe at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple made their home on the Knobbe farm, where Mildred was the bookkeeper for family cooperation. They retired to St. Joseph’s Retirement Community in West Point before moving to Dodge.
Mildred was as member of St. Boniface Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. She served as a sacristan at St. Boniface Catholic Church for many years and was 4-H leader.
Mildred enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing and reading. She was known for being an excellent seamstress and baker. Clem and Mildred loved traveling whether it be as a couple or with their family.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan (Peter) Lieben of Omaha; her sons, Paul (Kim) of Dodge, Pat of West Point and Glen (Susan) of Imperial; her grandchildren, Zach Lieben, Ben Lieben, Abby (David) Hitchler, Jackie (Justin) Poulas, Amy (Ryan) Guerra, Ryan (Libby) Knobbe, Kylie (Brandon) Dirkschneider, Nathan Knobbe, Miranda (Cody) Stagemeyer, Jared (Jess) Knobbe and Darin Knobbe; her great-grandchildren, Rose, Ruth Anne, Allie, Delaney, Jaden, Ayva, Cale, Makenna, Madeline, Aimah, Kash, Kole, Kade, Kort and Emmi; her sister, Lavina (Eugene) Mestl; and her brothers, John Kleffner and Donald (Janelle) Kleffner.
Mildred was preceded in death by parents; her spouse, Clem; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Knobbe; her great-granddaughter, Tanna Knobbe; a brother, Stan (Gertie) Kleffner; a sister, Catherine (Ed) Meister; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kleffner and Jerry Kleffner.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page.