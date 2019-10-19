Mildred Gaskill

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred L. Gaskill, 97, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.
She died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1922-2019
Mildred was born Oct. 9, 1922, in Orlando, Fla., to her parents Gottlieb J. and Minnie (Rudat) Schilling. At the age of six, she moved with the family to Meadow Grove. She graduated from Meadow Grove High School and attended Norfolk Business College. Mildred worked as a legal secretary in Norfolk.
She married Jack Hourigan on June 1, 1961, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to Gillette, Wyo., in September of 1963. Mildred worked for insurance companies. Jack passed away in September of 1972.
Mildred married Lee Gaskill on May 12, 1979, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gillette. Lee passed away March of 1986.
In 1998, she moved back to Norfolk.
Mildred was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She volunteered with the Braille Workers and Meals on Wheels. Also, she belonged to the V.F.W. Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Mildred is survived by her niece, Sharon (Larry) Reeves of Bella Vista, Ark., and nephew Robert Schilling of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and spouses, Jack and Lee.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.