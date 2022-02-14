 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Mildred Dunn died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

In other news

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Gloria Schmuecker

Gloria Schmuecker

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Vernon Schaecher

Vernon Schaecher

LINDSAY — Services for Vernon Schaecher, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Cassandra Lacost

Cassandra Lacost

PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

STANTON — Services for Jerry Caldwell, 56, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after battling cancer.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.

Marlene Wilmes

Marlene Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.

Douglas Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara