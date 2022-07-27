OMAHA — Services for Mildred E. Burroughs, 84, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.
Mildred Burroughs died Sunday, July 24, 2022.
1937-2022
Beloved spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mildred Burroughs was born Nov. 20, 1937, and was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 57 years, Fred; her parents, Frank and Violet Jansen of Norfolk; two infant sisters; a brother, Robert “Bob” Jansen of Battle Creek; and a brother-in-law, Duane “Mike” Kruger of Norfolk.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Stacy Niewohner and her spouse, Tony of Omaha; two grandsons, Noah Niewohner (Emma Miller) and Drew Niewohner; great-grandson Kolter, and his brother, Bentley; her sister, Donna Kruger of Norfolk; cousins; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes in cheerful colors to celebrate Elaine’s vibrant life.
