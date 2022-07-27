 Skip to main content
Mildred Burroughs

OMAHA — Services for Mildred E. Burroughs, 84, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.

Mildred Burroughs died Sunday, July 24, 2022.

1937-2022

Beloved spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mildred Burroughs was born Nov. 20, 1937, and was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 57 years, Fred; her parents, Frank and Violet Jansen of Norfolk; two infant sisters; a brother, Robert “Bob” Jansen of Battle Creek; and a brother-in-law, Duane “Mike” Kruger of Norfolk.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Stacy Niewohner and her spouse, Tony of Omaha; two grandsons, Noah Niewohner (Emma Miller) and Drew Niewohner; great-grandson Kolter, and his brother, Bentley; her sister, Donna Kruger of Norfolk; cousins; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.

Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes in cheerful colors to celebrate Elaine’s vibrant life.

Condolences can be left at www.johnagentleman.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

