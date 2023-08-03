NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the commercial building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
SPENCER — Memorial visitation for Ronald A. “Ron” Eilers, 78, Spencer, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, were Wednesday at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.