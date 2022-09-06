CREIGHTON — Services for Milan Jensen, 83, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Milan Jensen died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence.
1938-2022
Milan L. Jensen, son of Vernon and Eunice (Scheer) Jensen, was born Nov. 10, 1938, at Winnetoon. Milan attended school in Bazile Mills and graduated from Creighton High School.
On Aug. 9, 1959, he was united in marriage to Roena S. Hysell at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. They were blessed with four children: Jerry, Arlen, Julie and Jayd.
Milan grew up near Winnetoon and lived in Creighton all his married life. He owned and operated Creighton Electric for many years.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton, the Well Drillers Association, past member of the Creighton Fire Department and also was a member of the Creighton Airport Authority for many years.
Milan drove the school bus for several years and enjoyed interacting with the kids as he drove them to numerous activities. He was a hard-working man, could fix almost anything and was willing to help others whenever he could. John Deere tractors, gardening and having coffee with his buddies were some of his favorite things.
Milan’s favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren, especially his youngest grandson, Gabe.
Milan is survived by his spouse, Roena of Creighton; children Jerry (Lisa) Jensen of Kearney and Julie (Mark) Ahlquist of Omaha; grandchildren Allisyn Mills, Amy Martin, Matthew Jensen, Michael Jensen, Erik Ahlquist, Adam Ahlquist, Ellie Ahlquist, Alicia Jensen, Nicolas Jensen, Gabriel Jensen, Danyelle Kleinschmidt and McKenzie McClintock; great-grandchildren Andrew and Isaac Mills and Noah and Connor Martin; sisters Dianne Greer of Omaha and Marci Jensen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and sisters-in-law DeAnna Fulton Coles of Verdigre, Rhonda Harrison of Orlando, Fla., and Linda Jensen of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Arlen and Jayd; parents Vernon and Eunice Jensen; sister Iris Wiltze; brother Verle Jensen; and granddaughter Samantha Jensen.