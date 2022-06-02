 Skip to main content
Milan Garder

ALBION — Services for Milan D. “Mike” Garder, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch East Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Milan Garder died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

1935-2022

Milan Dean “Mike” Garder, son of Herman and Ida (Lee) Garder, was born on Oct. 2, 1935, at Norfolk. Mike was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church North Branch in rural Boone County. He attended School District 33 and graduated from Albion High School in 1953. Following his graduation, he began to farm.

Mike was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served honorably until 1960. When he returned from his military service, Mike resumed farming with his brother and family. Over the years Mike raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cattle. He also helped neighbors and others with harvest.

On Feb. 17, 1973, Mike was united in marriage to Gaye Stone at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Newman Grove. They made their home on the farm in rural Petersburg and moved into Albion in the spring of 2009.

Mike was a member of Zion North Branch Church from his birth until it merged with what is now Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church and continued his membership there until his passing. He was a very active member through the years, holding multiple church council positions, serving as chairman of the building committee, as well as being on the cemetery committee.

Mike loved to travel with Gaye and their friends in the over 55 group. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and attending farm auctions. Mike was an avid reader and had his own personal library, a huge collection of books of all sorts.

Mike was also very close with his nieces and nephews and was known as being the “fun uncle.”

Mike is survived by his spouse, Gaye Garder of Albion; sister-in-law Babette Garder of Newman Grove; brother-in-law Kenneth (Joan) Stone of Lindsay; nieces and nephews, Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder of Blair, Karen (Dennis) Bidne of Blair, Steve (Michel) Garder of Hadar, Brian (Jennifer) Stone of Elkhorn, Kristine (Jeff) Herzberg of Lincoln, Traci (Albert) Rodriguez of Upland, Calif., and Sara Stone of Lindsay; as well as great-nieces, great-nephews;,cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Norman Garder and Harlan Garder; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Stone.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

