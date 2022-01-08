Mike Oglevie, 74, Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).
A small gathering was held in Ellenton and a celebration of life will be at Highland Park Church in Columbus on Saturday, April 30.
1947-2022
Mike was born April 27, 1947, in Superior, to Gene and Darlene (McNichols) Oglevie. He graduated from Columbus High School, Wayne State College and Ottawa University.
On Jan. 29, 1967, he married Carol Killham in Columbus. They lived throughout Nebraska in Wayne, Bellevue, Omaha, Fremont, Norfolk, Superior and Columbus.
Mike held a variety of roles during his career, including personnel manager at the former Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk and director of human resources for the City of Columbus, retiring in 2017.
Survivors include spouse Carol (Killham) Oglevie of Ellenton; daughter Beth Mueller (Gary Mueller) of Kansas City, Mo.; son Matt Oglevie of Menlo Park, Calif.; granddaughters Danielle Mueller (Joe Irwin) of Columbus and Maddie Mueller of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandchildren Logan and Lily Mueller of Columbus; sister Charlotte Rodgers of Arvada, Colo.; sister-in-law Janie (Stephen) Nance of Ellenton; brother-in-law Larry Killham (Rudy Esquivel) of Savannah, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Darlene Oglevie, and parents-in-law Bob and Lucille Killham.
