BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Mike Nissen died Friday, March 4, 2022, unexpectedly due to a farming accident.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1962-2022
Michael Gerard Nissen, son of Victor and Betty (Wortmann) Nissen, was born Dec. 7, 1962, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Mike grew up on a farm east of Hartington. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Mike graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington in 1981. After graduation, he briefly worked in Yankton before moving to Wausa and starting his career as a farmer.
On May 1, 1993, Mike was united in marriage to Lisa Anderson at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with four children: Bradley, Darren, Paige and Jonathan. Mike was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting all his kids’ activities. He was a hard-working farmer and appreciated the time he spent on his land and with his cows.
Mike was a very active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. He served on the church council and was a CCD teacher for many years.
Mike is survived by his children, Darren (fiancé Alex Reader), Paige, and Jonathan of Wausa; siblings Maret (Wayne) Rempp of Yankton, Bill (Heidi) Nissen of Riverton, Utah, Michelle (Shelby) Rogers of Draper, Utah, David Nissen of Hartington, Mark Nissen of Bennett and Tim (Mary Mae) Nissen of Hartington; in-laws Vonel and Marilyn Anderson of Wausa, Michael (Lynn) Anderson of Calhoun, Ga., and Laura (Troy) Schwanebeck of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lisa in 2018; son Bradley in 1995; parents Victor and Betty Nissen in 2017; grandparents Alphonse and Margaret Wortmann and Adolph and Marie Nissen; and sister Peggy Nissen in 1962.
A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.