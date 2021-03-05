WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
WISNER — Memorial services for Franklin Novotny, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, S.D., at a later date.
HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …
NORFOLK — Services for Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. “Sally” Burbach, 81, North Oaks, Minn., formerly of Hartington, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NIOBRARA — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence.
HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon Lammers, 74, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Select Speciality Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.