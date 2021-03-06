You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike McTaggart

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil and rosary and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church in Beemer. Masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral.

He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

 1940-2021

The service on Monday will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

Michael Wendel McTaggart was born on May 26, 1940, on the family farm east of Emerson to Thomas V. and Catherine (Liewer) McTaggart. He graduated in 1959 from Sacred Hearth High School in Emerson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until being honorably discharged in 1962.

On Oct. 25, 1966, he was united in marriage to Virginia Oligmueller in Vermillion, S.D. Mike was engaged in farming and raising livestock.

Mike and Jeanie had lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Beemer in 1995.

Mike was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he served as an EME and helped lead the rosary at Colonial Haven Nursing Home. He was a member of American Legion Post 159 and delivered Meals on Wheels.

A joy over the years for Mike and Jeanie was sponsoring foster children all over the world. Mike enjoyed gardening, canning and sharing his produce.

He was an avid Nebraska football fan and New York Yankee baseball fan.

Survivors include his spouse, Virginia (Jeanie) McTaggart of Beemer; siblings Mary and Tom McCarthy of Sarasota, Fla., Sister Margaret McTaggart of Chicago, Ill., Pat McTaggart of Lakeside, Fla., Jack and Theresa McTaggart of Emerson, Barb and Don Mueller of Earling, Iowa, Bill and Janelle McTaggart of Hartington; and his in-laws, Dorothy Mendlik of Dennison, Iowa, Virgil and Rita Oligmueller of Jackson and Bernie Oligmueller of West Point. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas V. and Marie McTaggart; stepson, Doug Temple; brothers Thomas and Daniel McTaggart; and in-laws, Beata and Tom Prinz, Francis Oligmueller and Richard Mendlik.

Burial in Emerson will follow a luncheon at the Beemer Ballroom.

Tags

In other news

Mike McTaggart

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

Donald Peter

Donald Peter

HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Adelaide Pfirman

Adelaide Pfirman

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, will be Tuesday afternoon, March 9, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

Mike McTaggart

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Franklin Novotny

Franklin Novotny

WISNER — Memorial services for Franklin Novotny, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, S.D., at a later date.

Donald Peter

Donald Peter

HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Sister Marita Schweiger

Sister Marita Schweiger

NORFOLK — Services for Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marcella Burbach

Marcella Burbach

HARTINGTON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. “Sally” Burbach, 81, North Oaks, Minn., formerly of Hartington, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lydia Ferris

Lydia Ferris

NIOBRARA — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara