WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil and rosary and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church in Beemer. Masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral.
He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1940-2021
The service on Monday will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
Michael Wendel McTaggart was born on May 26, 1940, on the family farm east of Emerson to Thomas V. and Catherine (Liewer) McTaggart. He graduated in 1959 from Sacred Hearth High School in Emerson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until being honorably discharged in 1962.
On Oct. 25, 1966, he was united in marriage to Virginia Oligmueller in Vermillion, S.D. Mike was engaged in farming and raising livestock.
Mike and Jeanie had lived in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Beemer in 1995.
Mike was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he served as an EME and helped lead the rosary at Colonial Haven Nursing Home. He was a member of American Legion Post 159 and delivered Meals on Wheels.
A joy over the years for Mike and Jeanie was sponsoring foster children all over the world. Mike enjoyed gardening, canning and sharing his produce.
He was an avid Nebraska football fan and New York Yankee baseball fan.
Survivors include his spouse, Virginia (Jeanie) McTaggart of Beemer; siblings Mary and Tom McCarthy of Sarasota, Fla., Sister Margaret McTaggart of Chicago, Ill., Pat McTaggart of Lakeside, Fla., Jack and Theresa McTaggart of Emerson, Barb and Don Mueller of Earling, Iowa, Bill and Janelle McTaggart of Hartington; and his in-laws, Dorothy Mendlik of Dennison, Iowa, Virgil and Rita Oligmueller of Jackson and Bernie Oligmueller of West Point. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas V. and Marie McTaggart; stepson, Doug Temple; brothers Thomas and Daniel McTaggart; and in-laws, Beata and Tom Prinz, Francis Oligmueller and Richard Mendlik.
Burial in Emerson will follow a luncheon at the Beemer Ballroom.