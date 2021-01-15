CREIGHTON — Private services for Mike Cassill, 73, Creighton, will be at a later date. He died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.
TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Service for Dr. Richard D. “Rich” Schroder, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Dr. Shari (Effle) Summers, 78, Freeport, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at a later date.
SNYDER — Services for Valery Neesen, 90, formerly of Snyder, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Bruce E. Paul, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Adolph F. “Duffy” Vitek, 87, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.