NORFOLK — Services for Mikayla Hamilton, 23, Winnemucca, Nev., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Mikayla Hamilton died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
1999-2022
Mikayla Mae Hamilton was born on Jan. 17, 1999, in Norfolk to Amanda Loewe and Randy Hamilton. She attended Norfolk Public Schools and later moved to Brandon, S.D. She attended Brandon High School, where she graduated in 2017. After high school, she worked at “LifeScape,” as well as in-home care for the elderly in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mikayla met Michael in Sioux Falls in 2017. They started their family when Alistar was born in September 2018 and later moved to Winnemucca.
Mikayla enjoyed music, reading, writing, a variety of art, playing the viola and shopping. Her greatest love was being a mother to Alistar. She spent the last four years of her life as a stay-at-home mom.
Mikayla enjoyed coming to Nebraska with her son to visit with her family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Alistar, and her fiancé, Micheal Thomas of Winnemucca; father Randy (Kathleen) Hamilton of Harrisburg, S.D.; mother Amanda Loewe and life companion Nick Carlson of Osmond; siblings Hunter Loewe (friend Soley Nelson) of Plainview, Tristan Loewe of Osmond, Adam West, Colten Hassler, Corey Hamilton, Abby Hamilton, all of Harrisburg, S.D., Staria Martin of Lincoln, Landon Ternus of Columbus; grandparents Virgil (Lila) Loewe of Wayne, Linda Hamilton of North Sioux City; aunts Jolene Ellenberger of Norfolk, Beth Conkling of Omaha; along with many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikayla was preceded in death by her grandfather, Everett Hamilton; uncle Corey Hamilton; and best friend Sierra Ellenberger.
Casketbearers will be Hunter Loewe, Tristan Loewe, Derek Loewe, Adam West, Corey Hamilton, Jasmine Ellenberger, Skylar Ellenberger and Dusty Sherer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.