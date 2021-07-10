NORFOLK — Services for Miguel Hernandez Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
STUART — Services for Nancy A. Fessler, 78, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for JoAnn Leise, 84, Hartington. She died on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.
ATKINSON — Services for Leone M. Slaymaker, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, Gretna, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St., in Papillion. He died April 19, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services for Michael R. Leicher, 72, Ainsworth, will be at a later date in Houma, La.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Ronald L. Gustafson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate with inurnment in the parish cemetery.