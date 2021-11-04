You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Michelle B. Langenberg Sanne, 55, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Peace Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Michelle Langenberg Sanne died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1966-2021

Michelle “Shelly” was born May 4, 1966, in Omaha. She came home to George and Glenda Langenberg as their adopted daughter on June 20, 1966. Shelly grew up on the Langenberg farm near Hoskins. She attended grade school in Winside, then graduated from Norfolk Senior High.

After graduating from high school, Shelly was blessed with two children, Zach and Adam Uehling, and a stepson, Austin Sanne. In her early years, she was active in the medical field. In her later years, she found her true passion in truck driving.

On Nov. 4, 2006, Shelly married Paul Sanne in Seattle, Wash. Next to trucking, she loved the Seattle Seahawks football team. She also enjoyed watching Husker football with her dad. Shelly will be missed by all her family and friends.

Shelly is survived by her spouse, Paul Sanne of Hoskins; parents George and Glenda Langenberg of Hoskins; children Zach (Jenny) and Adam (Amanda) Uehling, both of Battle Creek and stepson Austin Sanne of Norfolk; grandchildren: Quintin, Destiny, Bethany, Zydon, Nytalia and Theo; sister Michelle Armell of Wayne; brother Jeremy Langenberg of Omaha; nieces Mickeyla and Lena; nephews Jacob Doescher and Floydie Ward; mother-in-law Pat Sanne of Stanton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Aaron and Theresa Sanne.

She was preceded in death by a son, Conrad; her grandparents and her father-in-law.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

