NORFOLK — Services for Michelle B. Langenberg Sanne, 55, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michelle Langenberg Sanne died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Raymond Sivers died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory “Greg” Allen Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Norfolk Ave., with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemet…
Memorial services for Carl Darville, 63, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
OMAHA — Memorial services for the Rev. Jack T. Nitz, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Omaha.
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Anna C. Wortmann, 98, Hartington, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte and the Rev. Dan Guenther officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Mo…