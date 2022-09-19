LAUREL — Services for Michelle M. Jacot, 54, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Michelle Jacot died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.