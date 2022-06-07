 Skip to main content
Michelle Hille

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Michelle Hille died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Plainview.

1978-2022

Born Aug. 20, 1978, in Norfolk, Michelle (Ziemer) Hille was the daughter of Dan and Connie (Reed) Ziemer. She was baptized on April 18, 1979, and confirmed April 24, 1994, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. She attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated with her G.E.D. from Norfolk.

Michelle worked at McDonald’s in Norfolk and Osmond Mini Mart. Michelle enjoyed and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Michelle loved her animals, fishing, being outdoors, camping and campfires and playing cards.

She married Tim Hille on June 25, 2012.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Survivors include five children, Tiffany (Chace) Halsey of Madison, Haley Ziemer of Pierce, Gage Ziemer of Pierce, Cheyenne Ziemer of Plainview and Belle Hille of Plainview; spouse Tim Hille of Norfolk; five grandchildren; her mother, Connie Ziemer of Pierce; a brother, Michael (Jessica) Ziemer of Pierce; and her grandmother, JoAnne Reed of Pierce.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Dan Ziemer; her brother, Mitch B. Ziemer; her grandparents, Gerald B. Reed, Leslie and Julene Ziemer; and her friend, Chris Walter.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Lolita Taylor

STUART — Services for Lolita S. Taylor, 78, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Steve Borin

OSMOND — Services for Steve Borin, 69, Osmond, are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond. Steve Borin died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Jeremy Gross

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be…

Donna Lyons

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.

Paul Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for 88-year-old Paul J. Schulte, who co-founded Supertel Hospitality, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites…

Lane Isaacson

LINCOLN — Services for Lane C. Isaacson, 82, Lincoln, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday June 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln.

Glenn Larsen

PIERCE — Services for Glenn E. “Bronco” Larsen, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gary Stover

NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veter…

Russell Pollard

NORFOLK — Services for Russell H. Pollard, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Blank will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

