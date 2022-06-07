PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Michelle Hille died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Plainview.
1978-2022
Born Aug. 20, 1978, in Norfolk, Michelle (Ziemer) Hille was the daughter of Dan and Connie (Reed) Ziemer. She was baptized on April 18, 1979, and confirmed April 24, 1994, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. She attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated with her G.E.D. from Norfolk.
Michelle worked at McDonald’s in Norfolk and Osmond Mini Mart. Michelle enjoyed and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Michelle loved her animals, fishing, being outdoors, camping and campfires and playing cards.
She married Tim Hille on June 25, 2012.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include five children, Tiffany (Chace) Halsey of Madison, Haley Ziemer of Pierce, Gage Ziemer of Pierce, Cheyenne Ziemer of Plainview and Belle Hille of Plainview; spouse Tim Hille of Norfolk; five grandchildren; her mother, Connie Ziemer of Pierce; a brother, Michael (Jessica) Ziemer of Pierce; and her grandmother, JoAnne Reed of Pierce.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Dan Ziemer; her brother, Mitch B. Ziemer; her grandparents, Gerald B. Reed, Leslie and Julene Ziemer; and her friend, Chris Walter.
