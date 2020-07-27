Micheal Nolan

SPENCER — Memorial services for Micheal C. “Mike” Nolan, 64, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Community Hall in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Masks are required to attend services.

He died Friday, July 24, 2020.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Luedke

Lucille Luedke

WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Donald Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial service for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p…

Paul Rimovsky

Paul Rimovsky

Services for Paul T. Rimovsky, 83, Concordia, Kan., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Concordia with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia.

Hailey Christiansen

Hailey Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Jeff Schaffer

Jeff Schaffer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lillian Blank

Lillian Blank

MADISON — Services for the immediate family of Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, will be Wednesday, July 29, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden near Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Charlene Johnson

Charlene Johnson

CONCORD — Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson of Middleburg, Fla., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Concord Cemetery. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Micheal Nolan

SPENCER — Memorial services for Micheal C. “Mike” Nolan, 64, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Community Hall in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Leona Petersen

Leona Petersen

HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter and Adam Pinkelman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-