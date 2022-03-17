BLOOMFIELD — Services for Michael Zeber, 56, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.
Michael Zeber died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Michael Zeber, 56, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.
Michael Zeber died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David J. Drahota, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion …
WAYNE — Services for Zachariah T. Stone, 51, Vermillion, S.D., are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Zachariah Stone died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Joseph D. “Joey” Belmont, 65, Newport, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Bassett.
PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Marcia J. Huddleston, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marcia Huddleston died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra K. McNeill, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.