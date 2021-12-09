Michael Witt

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
Mike Witt died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming, and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, be prepared with a winter weather travel kit in case you should become stranded. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. &&
OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.
Carmin (Otte) Vickers of Sparta, Tenn., passed away Nov. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of George D. Otte and Linda (Siefken) Otte. She was born April 30, 1968, and was 53 years old.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, Sheldon, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Evelyn Velder died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of…
NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.
ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
