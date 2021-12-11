You have permission to edit this article.
Michael Witt

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

There will be no visitations.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

With sadness for all who knew her, Elise Scheffel passed to a better place on Nov. 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Norfolk to Albert William Kendall and Margaret Elise Unthank.

NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.

ORCHARD — Services for Robert H. Myers, 66, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard.

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.

LYNCH — Memorial services for Cathie Black, 70, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bobby” Ellis, 52, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Sandra Pierson, 80, Atkinson, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson this week. A memorial service for the public will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

