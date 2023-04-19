NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1965-2023
Mike was born on April 10, 1965, in Portland, Ore., to Stanley and Velta (McCabe) Uttecht. After high school, Mike went to work at Henningsen Foods in Norfolk for 25 years. He then went to work for Wiemer’s in West Point.
Mike was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his two daughters Brittany (Andrew) Ferris, Chamberlain, S.D., and Paige Uttecht of Sioux Falls, S.D.; son Zach Uttecht of Chamberlain; mother Velta Uttecht of Norfolk; father Stanley Uttecht of Norfolk; sister Nancy (Mark) Winder of Wichita, Kan.; brother Thomas Uttecht of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tyler Uttecht.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.