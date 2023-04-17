 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Robert Bayer

Robert Bayer

HOWELLS — Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Roger Pribnow

Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Dennis Lee

Dennis Lee

ALBION — Services for Dennis A. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove …

Harold Loberg

Harold Loberg

BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Thomas Hagstrom

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Roger Pribnow

Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Roger Pribnow

Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Ai…

Ida Weich

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Sorensen

Steven Sorensen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara