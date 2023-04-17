NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Michael Uttecht died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
HOWELLS — Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
ALBION — Services for Dennis A. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove …
BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Ai…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.