...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES
POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS.
BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE STRONG
WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES
ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Michael Timmerman

OSMOND — Services are pending for Michael Timmerman, 58, of Osmond. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Avera Hospital in Yankton. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

Craig Loveless

OMAHA — Services for Lt. Craig A. Loveless, 54, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W. Dodge Road, in Omaha. Deb Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Hillcrest in Omaha.

Myron H. Doerr

OSMOND — Services are pending for Myron H. Doerr, 87, of Plainview. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

William Frederickson

William Frederickson

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for William “Dan” Frederickson, 65, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 9, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated.

Randy Barritt

Randy Barritt

NORFOLK — Private services for Randy A. Barritt, 60, Norfolk, will be Saturday, April 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kenneth Krieger

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, formerly of Atkinson, will be at at later date. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Leon Wagner

TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

