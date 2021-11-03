Michael Thress

NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairground Building in Neligh. Private burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.
1983-2021
Michael Eugene Thress was born Nov. 16, 1983, in Richland, Wash. He went to heaven on Oct. 30, 2021, after a 5-month battle with cancer. He fought a hard battle but God needed him.
He started school in Manhattan, Kan., and later went to grade school in Walla Walla, Wash. He went to school in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 2002 from high school in Osceola.
In Michael’s junior year of high school, his family had a foreign exchange student from Hungary, Laszlo Borcsok. He and Michael were very close and enjoyed their brotherhood over their nine months together as brothers. With all of these moves, he made many friends and has kept in contact with them throughout the years.
After high school, Michael moved to Redmond, Ore., with his parents. They lived there for a year. He then moved to San Jose, Calif., to live with his sister. He was a game tester for Atari. It was his dream job that didn’t pay very well. He eventually moved back to Neligh and lived with his parents.
He lived for a short while in between with his Uncle Deano and Cousin Kris in Kennewick, Wash. He worked at the Juvenile Justice Center in Madison for eight years. He then went to work at Continental in Norfolk for the past several years.
Michael loved to play video games and watch movies. He knew every gaming system and loved to watch movies. He learned to be a collector from his dad and best friend, Wayne. He collected Dragon Ball Z, and that was his favorite show to watch. He loved to collect anything with Dragon Ball Z on it. He loved to watch WWE with his dad and go to professional wrestling matches.
Michael is survived by his son, Logen Scott Thress, who was the joy and love of his life; his parents, Wayne and Diane Thress of Madison; his sister, Wendy (Heath) Snodgrass from Orchard. He was briefly married to Kaidi Ambrose from Wakefield.
He also is survived by his uncle, Greg (Darlene) Thress from Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Uncle Jeffrey Thress from Richland, Wash.; Great Aunt Arlene (Ed) Koetje from Seattle, Wash.; Aunt Linda (Dave) Hoffman from Omaha; Aunt Gloria (Doug) Dennis from Neligh; Uncle Dean (Sonja) Welch from Kennewick, Wash.; Great Aunt Doris (Welch) David from Ord; and Great Aunt Evelyn (Marr) Zauner from Bakersfield, Calif. He also is survived by many cousins and one cannot go without mentioning Cari Hoffart from Fremont who was like his second big sister.
He was preceded in death by many family members, many of whom had cancer. The two most dramatic losses were his cousin, Scott Rae Dennis in 2010, and his aunt, Arlene Marie Schmunk in 2009; Aunt Randeena (Thress) Heminway in 1996; his paternal grandfather, Milton Arnold Thress in 1991; his paternal grandmother, Rosemary Thress in 1997; his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Dean Eugene Welch in 2016; and his maternal grandmother, Gladys Marie (Marr) Welch in 1979; his second maternal grandmother, Sherrill Ann (Clark) Welch in 2016.
Michael will be so missed by his family. It will be hard to go on without him in our lives.
The family has asked you to wear casual superhero attire to the celebration of life.