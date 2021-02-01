Michael Thiele

ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Health guidelines will be followed.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting with arrangements.
1961-2021
The service will be live streamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page.
Michael G. “Mike” Thiele entered into eternal rest Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on April 26, 1961, to Phillip and Vera Dell (Funk) Thiele in Neligh and grew up south of Ewing in rural St. John’s parish community. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater.
Mike attended grade school at Sunny Brook and graduated from Pope John Central Catholic High School in Elgin in 1979, where he met his spouse, Kathryn (Katie) Peetz. They were married at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh on July 23, 1983, and were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Suzanne, Jennifer and Jacque.
Mike and Katie moved to the St. Libory area in 1987. Mike worked as a hog confinement manager, propane sales and site manager, HVAC installer and for the department of transportation.
Mike served on the St. Libory Fire Department, the St. Paul Rural Fire Department board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Howard County Crime Stoppers and the St. Libory Catholic Church.
He enjoyed farm life — cows, horses, goats and dogs. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his family. Playing with his grandkids and family trips were always a highlight in his life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his spouse, Katie; three daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne (David) Lamar of Lompoc, Calif., Jennifer (Greg) Thompson of Aurora and Jacque (Derek) Schwartz of Omaha; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Gary (Carol) Thiele and Greg and Ellen Thiele, all of Norfolk; sisters and brothers-in-law Karen (Jack) Allemang and Deb (Dwaine) Trease, all of Clearwater, and Peg (Gary) Chance of Neligh.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Dell (Stuhr) and Philip Thiele; stepfather LaVern Stuhr; father-in-law Dwaine Peetz; mother-in-law Mildred (James) Bauman; and brother-in-law Michael Peetz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested by the family to be donated to Polycystic Kidney Research, Pancreatic Action Network, St. Libory Catholic Church, or Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.