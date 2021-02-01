You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility less than half a mile and near zero in some
spots with fog.

* WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Butler,
Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are well below freezing,
thus a few slick spots on roadways could develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Michael Thiele

Michael Thiele

ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Health guidelines will be followed.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting with arrangements.

 1961-2021

The service will be live streamed on the Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home Facebook page.

Michael G. “Mike” Thiele entered into eternal rest Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mike was born on April 26, 1961, to Phillip and Vera Dell (Funk) Thiele in Neligh and grew up south of Ewing in rural St. John’s parish community. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater.

Mike attended grade school at Sunny Brook and graduated from Pope John Central Catholic High School in Elgin in 1979, where he met his spouse, Kathryn (Katie) Peetz. They were married at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh on July 23, 1983, and were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Suzanne, Jennifer and Jacque.

Mike and Katie moved to the St. Libory area in 1987. Mike worked as a hog confinement manager, propane sales and site manager, HVAC installer and for the department of transportation.

Mike served on the St. Libory Fire Department, the St. Paul Rural Fire Department board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Howard County Crime Stoppers and the St. Libory Catholic Church.

He enjoyed farm life — cows, horses, goats and dogs. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his family. Playing with his grandkids and family trips were always a highlight in his life.

Those left to cherish his memory include his spouse, Katie; three daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne (David) Lamar of Lompoc, Calif., Jennifer (Greg) Thompson of Aurora and Jacque (Derek) Schwartz of Omaha; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Gary (Carol) Thiele and Greg and Ellen Thiele, all of Norfolk; sisters and brothers-in-law Karen (Jack) Allemang and Deb (Dwaine) Trease, all of Clearwater, and Peg (Gary) Chance of Neligh.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Dell (Stuhr) and Philip Thiele; stepfather LaVern Stuhr; father-in-law Dwaine Peetz; mother-in-law Mildred (James) Bauman; and brother-in-law Michael Peetz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested by the family to be donated to Polycystic Kidney Research, Pancreatic Action Network, St. Libory Catholic Church, or Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.

Tags

In other news

Lois Sprout

Lois Sprout

ELGIN — Services for Lois E. Sprout, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Michael Thiele

Michael Thiele

ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.

LaRene Konopasek

LaRene Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Pamela Larsen

Pamela Larsen

LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Donna Robinson

Donna Robinson

NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Maylo Knuth

Maylo Knuth

CREIGHTON — Services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Annabelle Carter

Annabelle Carter

NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.

Elvira Doerr

Elvira Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Kathleen Marron

Kathleen Marron

HARTINGTON — Services for Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara