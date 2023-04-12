Michael Schulz

Michael E. Schulz was born in Norfolk on May 17, 1952, to Delvin and Maxine (Heiderman) Schulz and passed away surrounded by his family in Lincoln on April 7, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 21 days.
Mike grew up in rural Stanton County and attended Wisner-Pilger High School. After graduation, Mike attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a degree in agriculture economics. Over the next 40 years, Mike worked at Farm Credit Services of America as an ag lender.
On Dec. 23, 1989, Mike was united in marriage to Kathy Fett, and to this union, three sons were born. In his free time, Mike enjoyed tinkering with farm equipment, farming, gardening and spending time outdoors. He also loved renovating the house and fixing things. He was often known as quite the handy man.
Mike enjoyed all wildlife, especially feeding birds and squirrels in his yard. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandson.
Mike is preceded in death by his son, Spencer Schulz; a brother, Steven Schulz; a sister, Sandra Schulz.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his spouse, Kathy Schulz; sons and daughters-in-law Steven (Claribel) Schulz and Sam (Elise) Schulz; grandson Axel Schulz; parents Delvin and Maxine Schulz; parents-in-law Gary and Marian Fett; sisters and brother-in-law Jan Lichty and Joan (Randy) Gathright; brother and sister-in-law, Scott (Ami) Schulz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law David (Andrea) Fett and Kristyn (Chuck) Winn; nieces and nephews Jeff (Ashley) Schinker, Bailey (Ben) Gotz, Sydney Schulz, Kassidy Winn and Colton Winn.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Mike.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services and only a private inurnment held.