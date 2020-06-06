COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Michael Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joshua Taylor

NIOBRARA — Services for Joshua Taylor, 46, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Yankton.

Rebecca Thunker

CROFTON — Services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Susan Wieseler

CROFTON — Services for Susan Wieseler, 71, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.

William Kingsbury

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Daniel Reifenrath

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.

Karen Nykodym

NORFOLK — Services for Karen Nykodym, 69, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home in Madison.

Mary Blank

Mary Blank

PIERCE — Public graveside service for Mary E. Blank, 85, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Jacquie Samway will officiate.

Marjorie Collins

Marjorie Collins

NORFOLK —  Private services for Marjorie Collins, 94, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

