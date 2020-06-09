Michael Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1958-2020
Mike was born Dec. 9, 1958, in Norfolk, to Gerald and Geraldine (Dinkel) Rossmeier. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.
Mike attended grade school at District 6 country school in rural Pierce and then attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School in Hadar. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1976.
After graduating from high school, Mike went to work for Nucor Steel.
Mike married Pat on July 3, 1992, in California before later divorcing; to this union, one daughter, Emily, was born.
Mike loved his family and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing in Montana, Alaska and Wyoming. He also enjoyed staying at the cabin on the Missouri River.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Norfolk.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Emily Rossmeier of Norfolk; former spouse Pat Schnieder of Norfolk; his mother, Geraldine Rossmeier of Norfolk; a sister, Cindy (Kevin) Flesner of Pierce; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and brother Steven.
Organist will be Emily Carlson, and the hymns will be “I’m But A Stranger Here,” “Abide With Me,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.