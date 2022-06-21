 Skip to main content
MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Michael Panek died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1981-2022

Michael John Panek was born June 19, 1981, to John and Linda (Homolka) Panek in Norfolk. Growing up, Mike attended Madison Public Schools and later attended Northeast Community College.

During his life, Mike enjoyed many activities, but above all he loved being a dad.

His hobbies included attending dirt track racing whenever possible, music and sports, especially anything involving the Huskers, Chiefs and the Cubs.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; brother Jason; and aunts; uncles; and grandparents.

He is survived by his father, John of Madison; his children, Madden and Olivia Panek of Norfolk; and numerous friends.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials be designated to the family for purchase of a cemetery marker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Daniel Ickler, 71, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259, American Legion Post 74 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151.

SPENCER — Graveside services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, of Norfolk will be Friday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. A eulogy will be given at 10 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m.

SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.

LYNCH — Memorial services for Elida Svatos, 63, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

