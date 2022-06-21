MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Michael Panek died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1981-2022
Michael John Panek was born June 19, 1981, to John and Linda (Homolka) Panek in Norfolk. Growing up, Mike attended Madison Public Schools and later attended Northeast Community College.
During his life, Mike enjoyed many activities, but above all he loved being a dad.
His hobbies included attending dirt track racing whenever possible, music and sports, especially anything involving the Huskers, Chiefs and the Cubs.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; brother Jason; and aunts; uncles; and grandparents.
He is survived by his father, John of Madison; his children, Madden and Olivia Panek of Norfolk; and numerous friends.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials be designated to the family for purchase of a cemetery marker.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.