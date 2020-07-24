SPENCER — Memorial services for Michael Nolan, 64, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Gale A. Nemec, 69, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery-Tabor.
FREMONT — Services for Milton W. Pochop, 83, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Revs. Richard Crooks and Leland Foreman will officiate with burial in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Michael Nolan, 64, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
OMAHA — Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a public celebration of life for Kathy A. “Toby” Fagan, 69, Norfolk, will be at a future date in Omaha.
STUART — Services for Irene Cobb, 82, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Loren Dunklau, 80, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roman P. Keiter, 91, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Joseph Miksch will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.