WAUSA — Services for Michael Nissen, 58, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Michael Nissen died Friday, March 4, 2022.
BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.
STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…
NORFOLK — Services for Sandra McNeill, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. Sandra McNeill died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military …
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…
