Michael Munn

Michael Munn

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.

Michael, or “Mike” as he preferred, was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Norfolk. He grew up in Ewing, an avid outdoorsman. His father, Ralph, was the local butcher and grocer who taught Mike the importance of serving the public and lending a hand to those in need. His mother, Hazel, had been a housekeeper for Fred Astaire in Los Angeles. She taught Mike the importance of getting out and seeing the world.

A National Merit Finalist, Mike took his parents’ wisdom and his love of nature to Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry management and a master of business administration. He interviewed with corporations, but Mike felt compelled to serve others. He joined the Peace Corps, which took him to Ghana and Guatemala. It was in Guatemala that Mike learned and mastered Spanish. It was also there that he met and married Carmen Astrid Hernandez.

In 1985, seeking a safer place to raise a family, Mike helped Carmen immigrate to the United States. They had their only child, Astrid Gabriela Munn, in 1987 in Norfolk before relocating to Scottsbluff in 1990.

For the next 31 years, Mike would serve as an area director for Region I Office of Human Development, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities reach their potential.

Mike was unafraid to make tough decisions or to poke fun at himself and was widely respected by his colleagues and staff, many of whom were women and/or members of the LGBT community.

Mike would clock in before dawn for decades, but he also knew the value of free time and hobbies, of which he had many. Mike enjoyed fishing, collecting guns, strumming various instruments and cooking special dishes for his family. He also served on the boards of various nonprofits, most notably the Association of Community Professionals, the Guadalupe Center and TeamMates. In addition to being a regular blood donor, Mike also supported the Panhandle Humane Society.

Mike will be missed terribly and remembered for his dry sense of humor and refusal to conform just to fit in. He is survived by his spouse, Carmen; his daughter, Astrid; his twin sister, Patricia (Joe) Rotherham of Norfolk; sisters Mary (Rodney) Brush of Ashland and Monica (Steve) Liles of Memphis, Tenn.; best friend Leon (Sharon) Spangler of Ewing; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph John Munn; and his mother, Hazel Beatrice Bergstrom Munn Daniell.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Panhandle Humane Society.

In other news

Walter Petersen

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.…

Margaret Christiansen

Margaret Christiansen

NELIGH —  Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Patrick Steffensmeier

Patrick Steffensmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the R…

Glenda Bourek

Glenda Bourek

CLARKSON — Services for Glenda Bourek, 69, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. The Revs. David Bourek and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Daniel Coughtry

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Raymond Oberle

Raymond Oberle

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond G. Oberle, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Janet Koenig died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Eugene Dibbert

Eugene Dibbert

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. Dibbert, 80, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Eugene Dibbert died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

