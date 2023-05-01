Michael Munn

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.
Michael, or “Mike” as he preferred, was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Norfolk. He grew up in Ewing, an avid outdoorsman. His father, Ralph, was the local butcher and grocer who taught Mike the importance of serving the public and lending a hand to those in need. His mother, Hazel, had been a housekeeper for Fred Astaire in Los Angeles. She taught Mike the importance of getting out and seeing the world.
A National Merit Finalist, Mike took his parents’ wisdom and his love of nature to Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry management and a master of business administration. He interviewed with corporations, but Mike felt compelled to serve others. He joined the Peace Corps, which took him to Ghana and Guatemala. It was in Guatemala that Mike learned and mastered Spanish. It was also there that he met and married Carmen Astrid Hernandez.
In 1985, seeking a safer place to raise a family, Mike helped Carmen immigrate to the United States. They had their only child, Astrid Gabriela Munn, in 1987 in Norfolk before relocating to Scottsbluff in 1990.
For the next 31 years, Mike would serve as an area director for Region I Office of Human Development, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities reach their potential.
Mike was unafraid to make tough decisions or to poke fun at himself and was widely respected by his colleagues and staff, many of whom were women and/or members of the LGBT community.
Mike would clock in before dawn for decades, but he also knew the value of free time and hobbies, of which he had many. Mike enjoyed fishing, collecting guns, strumming various instruments and cooking special dishes for his family. He also served on the boards of various nonprofits, most notably the Association of Community Professionals, the Guadalupe Center and TeamMates. In addition to being a regular blood donor, Mike also supported the Panhandle Humane Society.
Mike will be missed terribly and remembered for his dry sense of humor and refusal to conform just to fit in. He is survived by his spouse, Carmen; his daughter, Astrid; his twin sister, Patricia (Joe) Rotherham of Norfolk; sisters Mary (Rodney) Brush of Ashland and Monica (Steve) Liles of Memphis, Tenn.; best friend Leon (Sharon) Spangler of Ewing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph John Munn; and his mother, Hazel Beatrice Bergstrom Munn Daniell.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Panhandle Humane Society.