NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1947-2023

Michael died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Country House memory care facility in Elkhorn, surrounded by family.

He was born on July 29, 1947, to Steve and Genevieve (Abbts) Miller in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Chadron State College. Upon completion, he worked in Las Vegas as a maître d and later received his master’s degree in agency counseling from Wayne State College. This began his lengthy career counseling at Valley Hope in O’Neill and finishing as an administrator at Valley Hope in Cushing, Okla.

Mike enjoyed all kinds of music and was a headliner in a number of college/community plays in Nebraska.

He will be missed by his brother, Jim (Liz) Miller of Omaha; sister Jeanie (Wolfe) Sellars of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Connie Miller of Fort Collins, Colo.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Steve and Jack.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be directed to the Michael Miller Memorial Fund for Valley of Hope in Cushing, Okla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

