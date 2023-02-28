NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2023
Michael died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Country House memory care facility in Elkhorn, surrounded by family.
He was born on July 29, 1947, to Steve and Genevieve (Abbts) Miller in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Chadron State College. Upon completion, he worked in Las Vegas as a maître d and later received his master’s degree in agency counseling from Wayne State College. This began his lengthy career counseling at Valley Hope in O’Neill and finishing as an administrator at Valley Hope in Cushing, Okla.
Mike enjoyed all kinds of music and was a headliner in a number of college/community plays in Nebraska.
He will be missed by his brother, Jim (Liz) Miller of Omaha; sister Jeanie (Wolfe) Sellars of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Connie Miller of Fort Collins, Colo.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Steve and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be directed to the Michael Miller Memorial Fund for Valley of Hope in Cushing, Okla.