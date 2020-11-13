O’NEILL — Services for Michael Marx, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer with military rites.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.