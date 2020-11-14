O’NEILL — Services for Michael Marx, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military rites will be provided by Spencer American Legion Post 78 and the Nebraska National Guard.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.
———
Michael Marx was born Sept. 28, 1944, to Leo and Margaret (Forrey) Marx in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while his father was in the Army. The family was reunited and moved to a farm near Spencer when he was a toddler. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1962. He then attended Colorado University in Boulder, Colo.
After college, he returned to Spencer where he farmed and worked part-time for Jones Funeral Home and Kirkpatrick Construction.
Michael met Alice Halstead in 1965, and they were joined in marriage on Aug. 13, 1966, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Michael and Alice made their home at the family farm near Spencer. The couple had three children, Laura Ann, William Michael and Melissa Kaye.
Michael went to National Guard basic training in January 1967 at Fort Sill, Okla. He served in communications as a Commander Sergeant Major for nine years in the Wagner, S.D., National Guard Unit.
Michael went to work for Schulte Implement in Butte and Gorgen Implement in O’Neill. Michael and Alice moved to O’Neill in 1969. In 1970, he purchased the business and changed the name to Quality Farm Center dealing with Massey Ferguson, New Holland and Reinke Irrigation. He was an implement dealer until 1990.
Michael remarried on March 28, 1992, to Dori (Burkinshaw) Miller in O’Neill. Their son, Timothy Allen Marx, was born and joined Christina and Richard.
In January 1993, he and Dori purchased a house and the old drive-in movie theater and property, where he continued using his mechanical skills by turning the big screen into a shop and the old concession building into an office. He serviced all kinds of farm equipment and did custom harvesting for local farmers. After retirement, they sold the property and moved into O’Neill.
Michael enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed working with his sons, Bill, Rich and Tim on numerous projects.
Michael had many other interests and talents. As a young boy, you could find him building go-karts, motorbikes and anything with an engine. He also had a love of flying his Cessna 150.
Michael is survived by wife Dori; children, Laura (Craig) Schlachter of Blair, William (Sherrie) Marx of Battle Creek, Melissa (Ron) Roth of Lyons, Christina (Justin) Hanshew of Oakland, Richard Miller of O’Neill, and Timothy Marx (Sophia Weinert) of Lincoln; siblings, Mary (Bruce) Hartsock of Longmont, Colo., Leo (Kathy) Marx of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nick (Chloe) Marx of DeBeque, Colo., Pete Marx of Hesperus, Colo., Virginia Reitz of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Lawrence (Retha) Marx of O’Neill, Margaret Marx and close family friend Mary Lee Bensman of Buena Vista, Colo., Martha (Steve) Sandner of Durango, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Allison (Darris) Wipf, Paige, Brooke, Abigail Schlachter, Matt and Austin Marx, Bailey (Donald) Mickelson, Kiana (Jonah Heng) and Lindsey Bolling, Cody and Dean Gibbs, Haley and Samantha Roth, Tayler Gipe (Christian Van Cleave); three great-grandchildren, Cashton, Jaxton, and Maisyn Mickelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Margaret Marx; granddaughters, Ashley Marx and Sarah Schlachter; and nephews Brian Hartsock and Glen Marx.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.