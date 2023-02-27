CREIGHTON — Services for Michael Kruse, 60, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Michael Kruse died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.
AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Rick L. Scott, 76, Omaha, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.
WAYNE — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
LAUREL — Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Marcella E. “Sally” Renner, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.