Michael Kirstine

NORFOLK — Michael L. Kirstine, 65, Pierce, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
OSMOND — Private family service for Steven F. “Steve” Thelen, 68, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Monica Ketelsen, 64, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Monica Ketelsen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
LAUREL — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…
WAYNE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, are pending with the Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.