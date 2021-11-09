You have permission to edit this article.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.

1957-2021

For the service on Saturday, the family would like you to dress informally, even in hunting attire if you wish.

Michael Earl Kinney, son of Roland and Phyllis (Lawson) Kinney, was born June 14, 1957, at Neligh. Mike grew up and lived his entire life in the Park Center area 10 miles west of Elgin. He attended Park Center District 52 rural school and graduated from Elgin Public High School with the class of 1975.

On April 25, 1975, he married Karin Scholl of Elgin, and they had two sons: Joshua and Matthew. Mike enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman, always hoping for the big one. He liked being able to teach his grandkids to hunt and fish.

Mike was one of the instrumental people in the startup and building of the Husker Ag ethanol plant near Plainview. He then served on the board for several years. He also served on the board of the local Nebraska Corn Growers for a few years and took a big interest in and served on the board of School District 52 while his children were in school there.

Mike was a longtime member of the Park Center Congregational Church and most recently at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh.

Coin collecting was one of his recent hobbies, and he had fun going to coin auctions with his good buddy, Bill. Most of all Mike was interested in marketing crops and loved farming. His accepting nature and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.

He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, and also enjoyed discussing and defending his conservative political views.

Mike is survived by his spouse, Karin; two sons and seven grandchildren: Joshua (Maria) Kinney and children: Faith, Cale and Brooke; Matthew (Katrina) Kinney and children: Corbin, Emma, Lillianne and Adaleese, all of Elgin; mother Phyllis Kinney of Neligh; sister Lana (Dick) Bennett of Elwood; two brothers, Rich (Gwen) and Tom (Connie) of Elgin; brothers-in-law Steve Scholl of Friend, Randy Scholl and Jeff Scholl of Elgin; sister-in-law Kathy (Kasey) Tobias of Sargent; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Kinney; an infant sister, Beverly; mother- and father-in-law Maynard and Joan Scholl; and two nephews, Trenton and Michael Scholl.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

