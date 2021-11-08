ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Rolland L. Fister, 84, Norfolk, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. No burial is planned at this time.
Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Merrill Lorensen, 64, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
TILDEN — A celebration of life for Pamela Ashburn, 64, Tilden, will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.