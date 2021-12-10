STANTON — Services for Michael W. Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Michael Kethcart died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for John M. Kubik, 81, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Military graveside services will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 at the O’Neill Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CONCORD — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Herman Vollersen, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Coleridge. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Evenson and Ty Woznek will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
